New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

DEL14 PB-CHANNI-LD CABINET 7 new faces likely in Punjab cabinet, 5 from Amarinder govt may not find a place Chandigarh: Sep 25 (PTI) Seven new faces are likely to be inducted in the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Punjab cabinet while five ministers who were part of the Amarinder Singh-led government are expected to be dropped, sources said Saturday.

DES13 PB-DGP IPS officer Sahota given additional charge of Punjab DGP Chandigarh: Senior IPS officer Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota has been given the additional charge of the Punjab DGP, according to an official order issued on Saturday.

DES48 HR-RALLY Regional political outfits put up show of strength in Jind, BJP's Birender Singh attends rally Jind: Several regional political outfits like the INLD, SAD and the National Conference here on Saturday put up a show of strength on the 108th birth anniversary of the late deputy PM Devi Lal and also backed the stir against the Centre's farm laws.

DES42 HR-BUTTERFLY-SURVEY Haryana to conduct butterfly survey in Rewari's Khol block Chandigarh: Haryana will conduct its first butterfly survey in Rewari’s Khol block on Monday, according to an official spokesperson.

DEL37 UP-CONG Senior leaders parting ways pester Cong ahead of UP polls Lucknow: Despite Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's earnest effort to gear up the Congress for next year's Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the problem of senior leaders choosing to part ways continues to vex the party.

DES31 UP-CONG-TICKET APPLICATION For party's ticket seekers, Cong extends date for filing applications Lucknow: The Congress party on Saturday extended by a fortnight the date for its leaders and workers to apply for party tickets to contest the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

DES4 UKD-DEMOGRAPHY Rapid population causing demographic changes, warns U'khand govt Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has said the rapid rise in population is causing demographic changes in certain areas of the state, resulting in migration of several communities from those places besides posing a threat to communal peace.

DES24 RJ-REET Bus stands in all 33 districts of Rajasthan see heavy rush of REET candidates Jaipur: A day ahead of the scheduled Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers-2021 for the recruitment of third-grade teachers, a heavy crowd of candidates was seen at bus stands in all 33 districts of the state on Saturday.

DES8 RJ-ACCIDENT Six killed, 5 injured as van rams into container in Rajasthan Jaipur: Six candidates of Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) -2021 were killed and five others injured when their vehicle collided with a container in the Chaksu area here on Saturday, police said.

DES14 RJ-NAIDU-VISIT VP Naidu on five-day visit of Rajasthan from Sunday Jaipur: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu will be on a five-day visit of Rajasthan from Sunday.

