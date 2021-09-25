Left Menu

‘Ex-Cong MP leads party men to attack BJP MP, workers’

PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 25-09-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 20:52 IST
BJP’s Pratapgarh MP Sangam Lal Gupta on Saturday accused former Congress MP Pramod Tiwari of leading a mob of his party workers to beat him up and his party’s activist during a social function in Sangipur block of the district.

The alleged incident led Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to order the district administration to take strict action in the incident, in which Gupta alleged his ‘kurta’ was also torn by the assailants.

''Instructions have been issued for speedy and strict action in the incident of attack on BJP MP and national general secretary of BJP's Pichhda Varg Morch Sangam Lal Gupta during the Gareeb Kalyan Mela in Sangipur block in Pratapgarh district,'' said Maurya in a tweet ''Not even a single guilty person will be spared,'' he added.

Gupta told PTI that the incident happened when he and his party workers reached the 'mela' venue in Sangipur, where ex-Congress MP Tiwari was sitting on the dais.

“Seeing me at the venue, Tiwari and his supporters first began hooting me and our workers. Later they grew violent and attacked us,” he said.

“They beat me up too and tore my kurta,” he said.

Neither the district superintendent of police nor the former Congress MP could be contacted despite repeated attempts by the PTI.

