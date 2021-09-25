Left Menu

OBC quota: Stop bypolls, approach SC, BJP leader tells Maha govt

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 22:31 IST
OBC quota: Stop bypolls, approach SC, BJP leader tells Maha govt
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Saturday said the Zilla Parishad and gram panchayat bypolls scheduled for October 5 should be postponed and the Maharashtra government must approach the Supreme Court over quota for Other Backward Classes.

Addressing a press conference, he said the MVA government had issued an ordinance to give quota to OBCs in local bodies' bypolls to be held on October 5, while the state election commission has issued a notification that the bypolls will be held as scheduled.

He said the ordinance would have been useful if it was issued before the poll notification came out, adding that the chain of events showed the MVA government was misleading the OBC community. He said the Supreme Court, which read down OBC quota in local bodies some months ago, had directed the state government on March 4 to collect empirical data on OBCs but the latter had done nothing since then.

The Maharashtra government had not made provision of funds for the Backward Classes Commission either, he added.

The state government, which has been directed to obtain empirical data on OBCs, was misleading people by raising the issue of census etc, the BJP state general secretary alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Gymnast Aly Raisman opens up about sexual abuse in TV special; Golf-Europe drop McIlroy for Saturday's foursomes line-up in Ryder Cup and more

Sports News Roundup: Gymnast Aly Raisman opens up about sexual abuse in TV s...

 Global
4
Google Cloud's new solution lets you manage quotas from single dashboard

Google Cloud's new solution lets you manage quotas from single dashboard

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021