Not easy to make Sudheeran budge from his decision, faults at party end too: Satheesan

Efforts to woo back veteran Congress leader V M Sudheeran, who resigned from the political affairs committee of the party's state unit, may not be that successful as it is difficult to make him budge from his decision, Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan said on Sunday and admitted to faults on the part of the senior leadership in the state.

After visiting Sudheeran at his residence here, Satheesan told reporters that he did not meet the veteran leader to persuade him to withdraw his resignation and that he was only there to discuss various party-related issues.

He said that everyone knows that once the veteran leader takes a decision, it was near impossible to make him budge from that and even 10 Satheesans would not be able to do anything about it.

The Leader of Opposition said that after the discussions with Sudheeran, it was his belief that there was fault on the part of the senior leadership in the party, including himself.

Satheesan said that he confessed the faults from his end to Sudheeran.

He also said that Sudheeran was sticking to the stand taken by him.

Sudheeran later told reporters outside his residence that he has nothing to say to them.

Earlier in the day, Kerala PCC chief K Sudhakaran said Sudheeran's grievances will be heard, examined and a resolution will be arrived at as the party wants him to be a part of it.

He also told reporters that Sudheeran will be requested to withdraw his resignation when he will be met to discuss his grievances.

Meanwhile, Tariq Anwar -- the General Secretary of AICC for Kerala and Lakshadweep -- told reporters that he was in the southern state now and would be speaking to everyone here to find out what could be the reason behind Sudheeran's decision.

Amidst discussions on the reshuffle of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, veteran leader and former KPCC chief Sudheeran resigned from the political affairs committee of the state unit, party sources had said on Saturday.

Displeasure over the reshuffle procedures and the working style of the present leadership under new KPCC chief Sudhakaran were said to be the reasons behind his sudden decision, they had claimed.

Sudheeran had handed over the resignation letter to the state leadership on Friday, the sources had added.

Known for his non-corrupt and idealist image, Sudheeran's firm stand on various issues had led to differences between him and many of his party colleagues in the past.

Reacting to the reports of Sudheeran's resignation, senior Congress leader and MLA, P T Thomas said the KPCC chief would intervene into the issue and clear any misunderstanding of the veteran.

Thomas, also the working president of the KPCC, said a major discussion or consultation with regard to the reshuffle of the state unit leadership was yet to be started.

Recently, KPCC former general secretary K P Anil Kumar and its secretary P S Prashanth had resigned from the primary membership of the grand old party over the selection of new DCC presidents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)