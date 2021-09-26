Left Menu

Issue white paper on CM's claim of distributing foodgrains worth Rs 643 cr: Cong to HP govt

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 26-09-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 15:45 IST
Issue white paper on CM's claim of distributing foodgrains worth Rs 643 cr: Cong to HP govt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh Congress on Sunday urged the state government to issue a white paper on Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur's statement of having distributed foodgrains worth Rs 643 crores for free during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking to media persons, state Congress unit chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore demanded that the government make public details of where the distribution took place and who were its beneficiaries.

On Saturday, Thakur issued a statement saying foodgrains worth Rs 643 crore had been distributed free of cost to eligible families in the state under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana during the pandemic.

Rathore also alleged a scam in the distribution of free foodgrains in the state.

The state Congress president also said his party would support the farmer unions' call for a 'Bharat Bandh' on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

