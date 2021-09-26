Cyclone Gulab: PM Modi speaks to Odisha, Andhra CMs, assures of Centre's support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in view of cyclone Gulab and assured all possible support from the Centre. "Discussed the cyclone situation in parts of Odisha with CM @Naveen_OdishaJi. The Centre assures all possible support in overcoming this adversity. Praying for the safety and well-being of everybody," tweeted the Prime Minister.

He took stock of the situation in Andhra, after speaking to the Chief Minister and said, "Spoke to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri @ysjagan and took stock of the situation arising in the wake of Cyclone Gulab. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for everyone's safety and well-being." Patnaik on Sunday chaired a virtual meeting in Delhi to review the preparedness of 'Cyclone Gulab' which is expected to hit the state by today evening.

Ahead of cyclone alerts issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD), Odisha has begun the evacuation drive in the state. Several National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams have been deployed in 11 coastal districts of south Odisha. According to IMD, the cyclone is likely to cross south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh around midnight today. (ANI)

