PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 17:59 IST
Warm welcome for PM at Palam airport on return from US
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a warm welcome by BJP leaders, including party chief JP Nadda, after his arrival from the US at the Palam airport here on Sunday.

Modi, who walked for nearly two kilometers meeting party workers and the people lined up along the road outside the airport, thanked them for welcoming him.

Lavishing praise on the prime minister upon his arrival in the country from the United States, Nadda hailed him as a ''global leader'' who has made India a ''global player''.

Citing Modi's meetings with US President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris, besides his participation in the Quad meet and address at the UNGA, the BJP president said the prime minister put across strongly and frankly global issues and also India's views over threats like terrorism and expansionism.

Folk artistes from different states in their traditional costumes greeted the prime minister playing different kinds of drums and musical instruments, Delhi BJP vice-president Virendra Sachdeva said.

Several senior BJP leaders, including party national general secretaries Arun Singh and Tarun Chugh, former Union health minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta, MP Ramesh Bidhuri were among those who welcomed Modi at the airport.

The BJP workers gathered at the airport's technical area hours before the prime minister's arrival. A stage was also prepared for Modi to greet the people outside the airport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

