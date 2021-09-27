Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

San Marino votes to legalise abortion in historic referendum

The tiny republic of San Marino has voted overwhelmingly in favor of legalising abortion in a referendum, overturning a law dating back to 1865, official results showed on Sunday. Some 77.30% of voters backed the proposal to allow abortion up to 12 weeks of pregnancy and afterward only in the case of the mother's life being in danger or of grave malformation of the foetus.

How politicians reacted after exit polls from Germany's election

Reactions from senior German politicians and others after exit polls from Sunday's national election https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/germans-vote-close-election-decide-merkel-successor-2021-09-25 showed Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats virtually tied.: OLAF SCHOLZ, SPD CANDIDATE FOR CHANCELLOR

German Social Democrats beat conservatives in vote to decide Merkel successor

Germany's Social Democrats narrowly won Sunday's national election, projected results showed, and claimed a "clear mandate" to lead a government for the first time since 2005 and to end 16 years of conservative-led rule under Angela Merkel. The centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) were on track for 26.0% of the vote, ahead of 24.5% for Merkel's CDU/CSU conservative bloc, projections for broadcaster ZDF showed, but both groups believed they could lead the next government.

Canada foreign minister says eyes wide open when it comes to normalizing China ties

Canada's "eyes are wide open" when it comes to normalizing its relationship with China, Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said on Sunday, two days after the release of a Huawei executive following almost three years of house arrest in Vancouver. Huawei Technologies Co Ltd Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, flew back to China on Friday after reaching an agreement with U.S. prosecutors to end a bank fraud case against her. That resulted in the scrapping of her extradition battle in a Canadian court.

Erdogan says Turkey plans to buy more Russian defense systems

President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey still intended to buy a second batch of S-400 missile defense systems from Russia, a move that could deepen a rift with NATO ally Washington and trigger new U.S. sanctions. Washington says the S-400s pose a threat to its F-35 fighter jets and to NATO's broader defense systems. Turkey says it was unable to procure air defense systems from any NATO ally on satisfactory terms.

Iceland will have a male-majority parliament after all, election recount shows

Iceland looked to have elected a woman-majority parliament but a recount of votes on Sunday showed there will still be more men than women in the chamber, state broadcaster RUV reported. Thirty women were elected to the 63-seat parliament in Saturday's election, up from 24 in the previous vote. Earlier results before the recount late on Sunday had shown 33 women were elected.

La Palma's airport reopens but no flights as volcano still erupting

The airport on the Spanish island of La Palma reopened on Sunday although all flights were cancelled as the volcano spewed lava and emitted ash clouds over the surrounding area a week after it began erupting. People used umbrellas to protect themselves from falling volcanic cash, while the airport's departures hall was quiet and boards showed only cancelled flights.

Factbox-Germany's election in polls, facts and figures

Germany's election produced a narrow win for the Social Democrats over Angela Merkel's conservatives, projections show, but exit polls conducted for broadcasters on Sunday suggested voters had relatively clear ideas about the outcome they wanted to see. SOCIAL DEMOCRATS WITH AN EDGE

Mexico to resume voluntary flights for migrants who want to return to Haiti

Mexico's government said on Sunday that it will resume flights to Port-au-Prince starting next week for Haitian migrants who want to return home. The flights from Tapachula in Chiapas and Villahermosa in Tabasco will be offered to "those who voluntarily wish to return to their country," the Mexican government said in a statement.

Sudan military-civilian tensions reach low point in wake of coup attempt

Tensions between Sudan's military and civilian politicians reached a low point on Sunday in the wake of last week's attempted coup with senior officials calling on the public to prepare for protests over the withdrawal of official security details. The deteriorating relations have put the fragile transition to democratic civilian rule in its most precarious position in the two years since the removal of former President Omar al-Bashir.

