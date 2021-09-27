Left Menu

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 27-09-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 14:09 IST
Goa: Former MGP MLA Mamlatdar to join TMC on Tuesday
Former Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MLA Lavu Mamladar on Monday said he would be joining the Trinamool Congress and was keen to contest the 2022 Goa Assembly polls from Madkaim, a stronghold of MGP chief Sudin Dhavalikar. Mamlatdar, a former police officer who represented Ponda seat between 2012 and 2017, said he had been in discussions with the Mamata Banerjee-led party since September 1 and would be joining it formally in Kolkata on Tuesday.

''I would like to contest the 2022 Assembly polls from Madkaim,'' he told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

