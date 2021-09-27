Left Menu

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-09-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 14:31 IST
Sudheeran quits from AICC
Veteran Congress leader V M Sudheeran, who had quit from the political affairs committee of the KPCC two days ago, has also tendered his resignation from the membership of the AICC, apex decision making body of the party, sources close to him said on Monday.

They told PTI that he had tendered his resignation from the AICC two days ago when he quit from the political affairs committee of the KPCC.

This came amidst efforts by the Congress' national and state leadership to pacify Sudheeran.

AICC general secretary (in-charge of Kerala) Tariq Anwar, who is currently in the state, said he will talk to Sudheeran.

Anwar had earlier said the party wanted to involve every senior leader on the organisational matters but ''we can not compel them''.

On Sunday, Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, V D Satheesan had met Sudheeran as part of the state Congress leadership's efforts to pacify the veteran, who had raised some grievances regarding organisational matters in Kerala.

After meeting Sudheeran, Satheesan had said that it is difficult to make him budge from his decision and had also admitted to faults on the part of the senior leadership in the state.

Though Sudheeran has not yet stated the reasons for his resignation, sources said the displeasure over the reshuffle procedures and the working style of the present leadership under new KPCC Chief K Sudhakaran were said to be behind his decision.

Known for his non-corrupt and idealist image, Sudheeran's firm stand on various issues had led to differences between him and many of his party colleagues in the past.

