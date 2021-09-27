Polish interior minister to recommend extending state of emergency on Belarus border
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 27-09-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 16:13 IST
Poland's interior minister said on Monday he will recommend extending the state of emergency on the Belarus border by 60 days, after Warsaw said many of those crossing the border posed a threat to national security.
"I will make recommendations to the Council of Ministers on the extension of the state of emergency," Mariusz Kaminski told a news conference.
