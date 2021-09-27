Left Menu

Cong's Rajani Patil set to enter RS unopposed from Maha after BJP withdraws candidate from bypoll

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-09-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 16:45 IST
Cong's Rajani Patil set to enter RS unopposed from Maha after BJP withdraws candidate from bypoll
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Rajani Patil is set to be declared elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra after the opposition BJP on Monday withdrew its candidate from the next month's bypoll.

The by-election was necessitated due to the death of sitting Congress MP Rajeev Satav in May. His term in the Upper House of Parliament was till April 2, 2026.

Monday (September 27) was the last day of withdrawal of nomination papers for the October 4 by-election.

The BJP had fielded Sanjay Upadhyay for the bypoll and he has now withdrawn from the race, paving the way for Patil (62) to get elected unopposed. Patil and Upadhyay were the only candidates in the fray.

Talking to reporters here, Upadhyay said Congress leaders in the state had appealed to the BJP to withdraw its candidate so that the Congress nominee gets elected unopposed.

''I have withdrawn my nomination on the party's directives,'' he said.

''The decision to withdraw my candidature was taken in a meeting of the state BJP core committee,'' Upadhyay said.

Last week, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole and his party colleague and minister Balasaheb Thorat had met Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP and urged him to facilitate unopposed election of Patil.

The 288-member Assembly formed the electoral college for the by-election in which the BJP is the single largest party with 106 MLAs.

Patil was the candidate of the ruling coalition MVA, led by the Shiv Sena in which the Congress is a key constituent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
2
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021