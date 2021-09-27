Attacked, abused by TMC workers during campaigning for Bhabanipur by-poll, alleges Dilip Ghosh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice president Dilip Ghosh on Monday alleged that he was attacked and abused by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers while campaigning for the Bhabanipur by-poll. He also alleged that one of the BJP workers who was accompanying him during campaigning was also beaten up.

Addressing a press conference here today, Ghosh said, "While I was campaigning in Bhabanipur today, TMC workers hurled abuses at me. I was meeting some people at a vaccination centre when some people suddenly surrounded me and started jostling. One of our workers was badly beaten." Ghosh said that his security officials had to take out their guns to stop the attackers. He went on to allege that BJP leader Arjun Singh was also surrounded by the attackers and was forced to leave the venue of the campaign midway.

"I was also attacked. My security tried to stop it and they took out their guns to scare the attackers. Arjun Singh was also surrounded and he was forced to leave the area amid 'go back' slogans. Local police didn't help," said Ghosh. Ghosh stated that despite complaining repeatedly to the Election Commission, no security arrangements were made during his campaigning for the Bhabanipur by-poll.

He said that conducting elections is useless if parties are not able to reach out to the voters and alleged that the people in the state are living under constant fear. "Election Commission is aware of everything. We've complained to them several times in Delhi and Kolkata. Despite this, no security arrangements were made. There is no point to hold polls if we can't reach out to voters. People are living in constant fear," added Ghosh. (ANI)

