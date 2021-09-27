Left Menu

Let's reform not ruin the WTO, EU trade chief urges U.S.

The United States needs to work with the European Union to reform the World Trade Organization rather than let it decline through neglect, the EU trade chief said on Monday, "We need reform, not ruin," European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis said in a speech at John Hopkins University at the start of a week of talks with U.S. counterparts in Washington. Consigning the WTO to "benign neglect", Dombrovskis said, would be to lose one of the most important tools to advance open and fair trade.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-09-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 18:23 IST
Let's reform not ruin the WTO, EU trade chief urges U.S.
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States needs to work with the European Union to reform the World Trade Organization rather than let it decline through neglect, the EU trade chief said on Monday, "We need reform, not ruin," European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis said in a speech at John Hopkins University at the start of a week of talks with U.S. counterparts in Washington.

Consigning the WTO to "benign neglect", Dombrovskis said, would be to lose one of the most important tools to advance open and fair trade. It was a choice, he said, between order and the law of the jungle. Washington continues the policy of former President Donald Trump of blocking appointments to the WTO's appellate body, meaning it cannot effectively intervene to settle global trade disputes.

Dombrovskis said the EU shared U.S. concerns about the WTO's functioning and the urgent need to address unfair practices, such as massive industrial subsidies, forced technology transfers, subsidies, and heavy state involvement in economies. The WTO could not address these challenges in its current form, the commissioner said, insisting the reform process needed to start at the WTO's ministerial conference on Nov. 30-Dec. 3.

The EU stood ready, Dombrovskis said, to work with the United States to reach agreements on fishery subsidies, health, agriculture, and sustainability and to start a serious discussion on institutional reform. "If we do not act in concert, we leave the playing field open for non-market economies to do as they please in a global free-for-all," Dombrovskis said. "I believe that with strong engagement and joint leadership, we can really reinvigorate the WTO."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
2
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021