Left Menu

Empowerment of women central to BJP policy: Nadda

Earlier, during a question-answer session, BJP organisational general secretary BL Santosh said the party intends to give 57 per cent reservation to women, not just 33 per cent, but it will take time. BJP Mahila Morcha president Vanati Shrinivasan, general secretaries Indu Bala Goswami and D Purandeshwari were among those who attended the meeting.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 27-09-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 22:21 IST
Empowerment of women central to BJP policy: Nadda
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president JP Nadda on Monday said that empowering women and harnessing their talent for nation building has been central to the party's policy.

Virtually addressing the concluding session of the national executive of the BJP Mahila Morcha here, Nadda said respecting women has been part of the Indian tradition and the ancient Hindu scriptures are a testimony to this fact.

He spoke of the importance given to women in gurukuls in ancient India.

The BJP chief said the world may be saying ''ladies first'' today but India has been, from time immemorial, taking the names of its goddesses before that of its gods like Gauri-Shankar, Sita-Ram and Radha-Krishna.

Nadda said recognition of women's merit and bringing them at par with men is also evident in the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given key portfolios like external affairs, finance and human resource development to women.

This is the largest representation given to women in any ministry, he said.

The BJP leader said Indian women have excelled in different walks of life and also spoke about how well women like PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal were doing in the field of sports.

He also showered praise on women for playing a vital role in the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, during a question-answer session, BJP organisational general secretary BL Santosh said the party intends to give 57 per cent reservation to women, not just 33 per cent, but it will take time. BJP Mahila Morcha president Vanati Shrinivasan, general secretaries Indu Bala Goswami and D Purandeshwari were among those who attended the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
2
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021