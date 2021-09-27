Left Menu

JD(U)’s Rozina Nazish elected unopposed to Bihar legislative council in by-poll

PTI | Patna | Updated: 27-09-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 22:50 IST
JD(U)’s Rozina Nazish elected unopposed to Bihar legislative council in by-poll
  • Country:
  • India

JD(U) candidate Rozina Nazish was on Monday elected to the Bihar legislative council from the seat which fell vacant upon the death of her husband a few months ago.

Nazish was declared elected unopposed and handed over the certificate by Patna Divisional Commissioner Sanjay Agarwal in presence of senior JD(U) leaders and ministers Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Ashok Choudhary.

Nazish, 47, lost her husband Tanveer Akhtar, a JD(U) MLC himself, to COVID -19 in May this year.

Her candidature, in the by-election, was backed by all the NDA partners – the BJP, former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha and minister Mukesh Sahni’s Vikassheel Insaan Party.

She had filed her nomination papers last week, becoming the only candidate to do so for the by-election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IPL: Struggling MI face inconsistent Punjab Kings

IPL: Struggling MI face inconsistent Punjab Kings

 Global
2
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep
3
WRAPUP 1-China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth outlook

WRAPUP 1-China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth o...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021