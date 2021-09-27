JD(U)’s Rozina Nazish elected unopposed to Bihar legislative council in by-poll
- Country:
- India
JD(U) candidate Rozina Nazish was on Monday elected to the Bihar legislative council from the seat which fell vacant upon the death of her husband a few months ago.
Nazish was declared elected unopposed and handed over the certificate by Patna Divisional Commissioner Sanjay Agarwal in presence of senior JD(U) leaders and ministers Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Ashok Choudhary.
Nazish, 47, lost her husband Tanveer Akhtar, a JD(U) MLC himself, to COVID -19 in May this year.
Her candidature, in the by-election, was backed by all the NDA partners – the BJP, former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha and minister Mukesh Sahni’s Vikassheel Insaan Party.
She had filed her nomination papers last week, becoming the only candidate to do so for the by-election.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Dengue cases under control, but government continuing efforts: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Petition filed in Bihar court over UP CM's 'Abba Jaan' barb
Bihar govt to campaign on PM birthday to get maximum people vaccinated: CM
Bihar: Police recovers 2.2 kgs of brown sugar, 3 held
Senior Congress leaders unhappy with Bihar Congress in-charge's proposed list of office-bearers