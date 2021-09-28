Left Menu

U.S. VP Harris hires two advisers as her portfolio grows

Lorraine Voles and Adam Frankel who worked with Harris during the transition, have joined the team and will focus on strategic communications, long-term planning and organizational development, a White House official with knowledge of the matter said. The two advisers began their new roles in August and will serve only temporarily in the White House, the official said, without specifying how long they will stay.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-09-2021 05:20 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 05:20 IST
U.S. VP Harris hires two advisers as her portfolio grows
  • Country:
  • United States

Vice President Kamala Harris has hired two new advisers at a time when she is leading the charge for the Biden administration on a number of issues including voting rights and immigration from Central America. Lorraine Voles and Adam Frankel who worked with Harris during the transition, have joined the team and will focus on strategic communications, long-term planning and organizational development, a White House official with knowledge of the matter said.

The two advisers began their new roles in August and will serve only temporarily in the White House, the official said, without specifying how long they will stay. "Their experience has been and will continue to be a valuable resource for our whole team, as we map out long-term planning and fulfill the administration's ambitious policy agenda," the official said.

Voles is a public relations and crisis communications expert and Frankel worked as a speechwriter for former President Barack Obama.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep
2
IPL: Struggling MI face inconsistent Punjab Kings

IPL: Struggling MI face inconsistent Punjab Kings

 Global
3
WRAPUP 1-China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth outlook

WRAPUP 1-China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth o...

 Global
4
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021