Telangana: Huzurabad Assembly bypolls on October 30

Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced that the Huzurabad bypolls in Telangana will be held on October 30.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 28-09-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 12:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced that the Huzurabad bypolls in Telangana will be held on October 30. Huzurabad seat fell vacant after former health minister Eatala Rajender resigned from ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and joined the BJP. The seat has become a battle of prestige for TRS and the Opposition alike.

On June 12, Rajender submitted his resignation as Huzurabad MLA after he was sacked from the state Council of Ministers following allegations of land encroachments. As per the ECI note issued on Tuesday, the gazette notification for the by-polls will be released on October 1, and the last date for filing nominations will be October 8.

ECI has scheduled the examination of nominations on October 11, while the last date for withdrawal of nominations is set as October 13. "The voting will be done on October 30, while the Counting of votes and announcement of results will be on November 2," the notification said. (ANI)

