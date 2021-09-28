Left Menu

Kerala CM pays tribute to Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-09-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 13:44 IST
Picture Courtesy Pinarayi Vijayan Official Twitter Handle Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday remembered Bhagat Singh, the revolutionary hero of the Indian independence movement, on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Paying tribute to the freedom fighter, whose exemplary courage and sacrifice are still an inspiration to many, Vijayan said his idea of freedom was not only the independence from British colonialists but also the liberation of the people from all systemic injustices.

''#ShaheedBhagatSingh's idea of freedom was not only the independence from colonial slavery but also the emancipation of the people from all systemic injustices including casteism, communalism & capitalist exploitation. Today, let's pledge that his ideas won't go in vain'', the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

Born in 1907, Singh was hanged in 1931 at the age of 23 by the British colonialists.

