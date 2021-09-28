Left Menu

EC announces parliamentary, assembly by-polls in 15 states, UTs on Oct 30

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced by-polls for three parliamentary and 30 assembly seats across 15 states and Union territories (UTs) in the country.

28-09-2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced by-polls for three parliamentary and 30 assembly seats across 15 states and Union territories (UTs) in the country. Parliamentary by-polls were announced on Dadra and Nagar Haveli seat in Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu; Khandwa seat in Madhya Pradesh; and Mandi seat in Himachal Pradesh

The ECI also announced by-elections on assembly constituencies including, --Badvel (SC) in Andhra Pradesh; Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur and Mariani, Thowra in Assam; Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) and Tarapur in Bihar; Ellenabad in Haryana; Fatehpur, Arki, and Jubbal- Kotkhai in Himachal Pradesh; Sindgi and Hangal in Karnataka; Prithvipur, Raigaon (SC) and Jobat (ST) in Madhya Pradesh; Deglur (SC) in Maharashtra; Mawryngkneng (ST), Mawphlang (ST), and Rajabala in Meghalaya; Tuirial (ST) in Mizoram; Shamtorr-Chessore (ST) in Nagaland; Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad (ST) in Rajasthan; Huzurabad in Telangana; and Dinhata, Santipur, Khardaha and Gosaba(SC) in West Bengal As per the ECI note issued on Tuesday, the gazette notification for the by-polls will be released on October 1, and the last date for filing nominations will be October 8.

The ECI has scheduled the examination of nominations on October 11, while the last date for withdrawal of nominations is set as October 13. "The voting will be done on October 30, while the counting of votes and announcement of results will be on November 2," the notification said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

