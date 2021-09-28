Left Menu

Decide on disqualification petition against Mukul Roy by Oct 7: Calcutta HC to WB speaker

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the Speaker of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly to take a decision on the disqualification petition moved by BJP on an urgent basis.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 28-09-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 14:56 IST
TMC leader Mukul Roy (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
The court has set October 7 as the deadline for the Speaker to decide on the disqualification petition. Seeking disqualification of Roy as a member of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly from the Krishnanagar Uttar Assembly Constituency, BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari had sent a petition to Speaker Biman Banerjee on June 18.

The court has set October 7 as the deadline for the Speaker to decide on the disqualification petition. Seeking disqualification of Roy as a member of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly from the Krishnanagar Uttar Assembly Constituency, BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari had sent a petition to Speaker Biman Banerjee on June 18.

Earlier, Adhikari had demanded Roy's resignation under the anti-defection law, pointing out that the latter joined the TMC despite winning the assembly polls from the Krishnanagar Uttar assembly constituency on a BJP ticket. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

