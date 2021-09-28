JD(U) authorises R C P Singh to hold talks with BJP for alliance in UP polls

The JD(U) on Tuesday authorised its former president R C P Singh, currently a Cabinet minister in the Narendra Modi government, to hold talks with the BJP for an alliance between the two parties in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. JD(U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh, better known as Lalan Singh, held a meeting in this regard in which his predecessor was also present, the party said. Lalan Singh had earlier said that the party will contest on select sets in Uttar Pradesh. It will like to contest as part of the BJP-led NDA but will fight on its own if an alliance does not work out, he had said. R C P Singh will hold talks with BJP leaders in this regard, a statement said. JD(U) secretary general K C Tyagi and general secretary Afaque Ahmad Khan also attended the meeting.

