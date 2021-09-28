Kejriwal to make 'big' announcements during 2-day trip to Punjab: AAP
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will embark on a two-day trip to Punjab during which he will make big announcements, the Aam Aadmi Party AAP said on Tuesday.Kejriwal will visit Ludhiana on Wednesday and hold a meeting with traders there, the party said on Twitter.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will go on a two-day Punjab tour.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will embark on a two-day trip to Punjab during which he will make ''big'' announcements, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Tuesday.
Kejriwal will visit Ludhiana on Wednesday and hold a meeting with traders there, the party said on Twitter.
''Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will go on a two-day Punjab tour. He will visit Ludhiana tomorrow and meet traders. Kejriwal will hold a press conference on September 30. Will make big announcements in it,'' the AAP said in a tweet in Hindi.
AAP's Punjab co-incharge Raghav Chadha also said that Kejriwal will make big announcements.
''Chief Minister of Delhi @ArvindKejriwal will be on a two day visit to Punjab, starting tomorrow. Stay tuned for big announcements,'' he tweeted.
The Punjab assembly elections are due early next year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
