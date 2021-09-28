Kejriwal to make 'big' announcements during 2-day trip to Punjab: AAP

Left Menu

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will embark on a two-day trip to Punjab during which he will make big announcements, the Aam Aadmi Party AAP said on Tuesday.Kejriwal will visit Ludhiana on Wednesday and hold a meeting with traders there, the party said on Twitter.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will go on a two-day Punjab tour.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will embark on a two-day trip to Punjab during which he will make ''big'' announcements, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Tuesday.

Kejriwal will visit Ludhiana on Wednesday and hold a meeting with traders there, the party said on Twitter.

''Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will go on a two-day Punjab tour. He will visit Ludhiana tomorrow and meet traders. Kejriwal will hold a press conference on September 30. Will make big announcements in it,'' the AAP said in a tweet in Hindi.

AAP's Punjab co-incharge Raghav Chadha also said that Kejriwal will make big announcements.

''Chief Minister of Delhi @ArvindKejriwal will be on a two day visit to Punjab, starting tomorrow. Stay tuned for big announcements,'' he tweeted.

The Punjab assembly elections are due early next year.

