Digvijaya Singh accuses MP government of harassing Cong leaders

Congress veteran and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday accused the Madhya Pradesh government of falsely implicating his party leaders in criminal cases at the behest of the ruling BJP.

He said government officials should adhere to the Constitution while carrying out their duties.

Singh led a party rally against the Indore district administration to protest against what he alleged externment of Congress leaders and filing of false criminal cases against them.

“The administration in the state is implicating innocent Congress leaders (in criminal cases), demolishing their houses by terming them illegal and harassing them at the behest of the BJP,” he alleged.

Congress workers who participated in the rally, which started from the Bapat Square and ended at the Divisional Commissioner's office, were carrying saffron flags along with those of their party.

Singh said the opposition Congress will not tolerate the ''oppressive'' behaviour of the administration and fight against it on the streets and also in the Assembly.

The former chief minister said the party will move courts for quashing of alleged false cases against Congress leaders.

After the rally, Congress workers staged a protest outside the office of Indore Divisional Commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma and submitted a memorandum listing their demands. PTI HWP ADU RSY RSY

