Priyanka Gandhi envisages 'war rooms' to fight UP assembly poll

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday envisaged setting up "war rooms" right up to district level, aimed at receiving feedback from the ground and taking prompt decisions on emergent issues as part of the 2022 UP assembly polls strategy.

Priyanka Gandhi mooted the idea while deliberating upon various strategies to be adopted by the party in preparation for the upcoming state assembly polls during a meeting with the party's state unit leaders. The other issues that she discussed included the route of the party's 'Pratigya Yatra', setting up training camps for booth management and party units at the village level, party leaders said.

''At the meeting with party leaders at her residence here, Priyanka Ji also discussed the route for the party's proposed 'Pratigya Yatra'. Training camps, setting up of war rooms and party's Gram Sabha units were also deliberated upon,'' UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu told reporters.

She also deliberated upon various local and national issues on which the assembly elections may be fought, he said, adding the selections of candidates and the application process for them too were discussed," Lallu said. ''We are preparing to fight on all the 403 assembly seats in the state under the leadership of Priyanka Ji we will form the government in the state,'' Lallu said.

About the proposed "war rooms", the party leaders said they would be set up right up to the district level to keep an eye over the area and would be manned by a spokesperson and some senior leaders of the area to take a prompt decision on any emergent issue.

The party leaders also discussed the booth management strategy considered important for the polls, they added.

Congress Legislative party leader Aradhana Mishra said ''Priyanka Ji will be here for five days during which she would be holding party meetings at her residence-cum-office in Lucknow''. On if she plans to visit Raebareli also, Mishra said, ''Raebareli is her home, she can go there whenever she wants.'' Priyanka Gandhi had arrived here on Monday on a five-day visit to review and discuss the party's preparedness for the next year's state assembly polls, This is her second visit to the state this month.

Earlier on September 13, she had visited UP for five days during which she had exhorted party workers to work round-the-clock for the next year's elections.

The Congress party had fought the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in alliance with the Samajwadi Party. The grand old party had managed to win just seven of the 114 seats it had contested with a vote share of 6.25 per cent.

This time, the Congress party has announced that it would fight the 2022 polls without aligning with any big political party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)