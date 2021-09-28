PM Modi chairs meeting of Union Council of Ministers
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers wherein presentations were made on the implementation and monitoring of various projects.
Sources aware of the development said two ministers made presentations on the implementation of various projects.
This was the fourth meeting of the Union Council of Ministers since its reshuffle and expansion on July 7.
During the previous meeting on September 14, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan made presentations on efficiency and time management.
After the September 14 meeting, sources had said it was kind of a 'chintan shivir' (brainstorming session) and that more such sessions would be held for further improving governance.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Afghan Ministry of Education to change curriculum as per Sharia laws
Edsanta Education Partners with NTTF to Offer AI powered E-learning Platform to Upskill Youth
UP's education system that collapsed under previous govts back to 'A' grade: Dy CM Dinesh Sharma
CAG report reveals lapses in higher education
44 candidates score 100 percentile in JEE-Main, 18 candidates share first rank: Ministry of Education.