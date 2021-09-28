Kanhaiya Kumar has no faith in Communist ideology, expelled himself from CPI: D Raja

Kanhaiya Kumar has expelled himself from the CPI, the party's general secretary D Raja said on Tuesday moments after the former JNU leader quit the Left party and joined the Congress.

He alleged that Kumar was ''not truthful'' with the Communist Party of India (CPI) leadership and also not ''straightforward'' in his demands from the party.

''Kumar expelled himself from the party. He was not truthful to the party. The CPI existed long before Kanhaiya came into the party's fold and will continue to exist after his exit,'' Raja told PTI Raja also questioned Kumar's faith in the Communist ideology.

''He must be having personal as well as political ambitions and aspirations. It shows he has no faith in the Communist ideology.

''CPI is known for selfless struggles and sacrifices. Those who come to our party must be ready to lead a selfless life, making supreme sacrifices in the interest of the nation and the working people. We do not promote personality, cult or any individual,'' the general secretary of the CPI said.

The former JNU students' union president joined the Congress on Tuesday in the presence of Rahul Gandhi. Gujarat Dalit leader and Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani has also come out in support of the party, sources said.

Kumar had joined the CPI ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election and unsuccessfully contested from Begusarai in Bihar against Giriraj Singh of the BJP. Kumar joining the Congress was almost a foregone conclusion over the last few weeks but the Left leaders denied it till this week.

Raja said he was in touch with Kumar throughout but the young leader did not mention anything about leaving the party.

''I have been speaking to him. We discussed various issues about the party but he never mentioned anything about his unhappiness or his decision to leave. That is why I am saying he was neither straightforward nor truthful with us.

''After the talks of him joining the Congress surfaced, I told him to hold a press conference to deny the news,'' Raja said.

According to sources, Kumar was supposed to hold such a briefing for the media but later changed his mind and remained incommunicado even as senior leaders tried to reach him.

Raja said he was officially informed about Kumar leaving the party through a letter Tuesday. ''In the letter, Kumar said the country needs a vibrant Left party and also mentions his exit. The CPI is committed to certain specific ideologies. We have some discipline that has to be maintained. When any comrade leaves our fold, we discuss the reasons behind the exit. We will do so in this case as well,'' he said.

Sources indicate that Kumar had demanded a more senior role within the CPI in Bihar and a say over selecting candidates for elections. However, Raja said no such demand was made to him.

The CPI's national council is scheduled to meet on October 2 where Kumar's exit and related issues will be discussed, sources said.

