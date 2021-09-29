Left Menu

PM is breaking relationships between Indian people: Rahul Gandhi

Every time he uses hatred to break bridges, it is my duty to repair them with love and compassion, he added.The Congress MP further said that he cannot build the bridges without understanding the different traditions, ideas, religions and cultures in the country and for that one needs to visit the various states and religious places in the country with humility and the willingness to understand.If I go to these places with arrogance, then I am a fool.

PTI | Malappuram | Updated: 29-09-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 14:42 IST
PM is breaking relationships between Indian people: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of breaking the relationships and ''bridges'' between the people and claimed that this was leading to ''shattering'' of the idea of India.

Rahul Gandhi, in Kerala for a day, also alleged that it was ''arrogance'' on the part of the Prime Minister to claim that only he knows or understands India and no one else, especially when he was making the claims without finding out about the culture, language, way of life and problems of the people of the various states and religions.

The Congress leader, while speaking at the inauguration of a dialysis center in Malappuram district of Kerala, said that India was not just a geographical territory, it was the people living here and the relationships they have with each other.

''My problem with the Prime Minister is that he is breaking these relationships. If he is breaking the relationships between the people of India, then he is shattering the idea of India. That is why I oppose him,'' he said.

''When he (PM) breaks the relationships between Indians, it is my duty, my job, my commitment to repair the bridges between the people. Every time he uses hatred to break bridges, it is my duty to repair them with love and compassion,'' he added.

The Congress MP further said that he cannot build bridges without understanding the different traditions, ideas, religions, and cultures in the country, and for that one needs to visit the various states and religious places in the country with humility and the willingness to understand.

''If I go to these places with arrogance, then I am a fool. How can I go to people of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, who have a history of thousands of years, and claim to know them? I have to go there with humility. Otherwise, how can I define what India is?'' ''Imagine the arrogance of that person who claims -- 'I know what India is. I know what the people of Kerala need. I know what people of Tamil Nadu need'. Imagine the arrogance of such a person who claims that only he knows what India is and what the people of India need. This is another problem that I have with Prime Minister Modi. He is convinced nobody understands this land as he does,'' the Congress leader said.

Therefore, the fight here is between humility and arrogance, between temper and compassion, between self-interest and welfare of others, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
2
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
3
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021