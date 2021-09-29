Former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro joins TMC
My main aim is to defeat the BJP, Faleiro said.Earlier in the day, Faleiro along with a few other Congress leaders from Goa met TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Two days after quitting the Congress, former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro joined the Trinamool Congress on Wednesday.
He joined the party in presence of TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and other senior leaders such as Sougata Ray and Subrata Mukherjee.
''At the outset, I must say I am a Congress man. I have same ideology and principles. Today when I am joining the TMC, my dream is to bring together this Congress family. I should try to ensure that the Congress family is again united. My main aim is to defeat the BJP,'' Faleiro said.
