YouTube blocks all anti-vaccine content -Washington Post

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-09-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 18:49 IST
YouTube will block all anti-vaccine content, moving beyond COVID-19 to include content targeting other vaccines such as measles and chicken pox, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

The Google-owned online video company is also banning prominent anti-vaccine activists, taking down several channels, the Post added, citing YouTube’s Vice President Of Global Trust and Safety Matt Halprin.

