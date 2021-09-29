German Greens co-leader says talks with FDP on coalition were good
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 29-09-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 19:25 IST
- Country:
- Germany
The co-leader of Germany's Greens said on Wednesday that preliminary talks with the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) had been good and that the Social Democrats (SPD) were her ecologist party's preferred partner in any three-way coalition.
"We had a good discussion yesterday," Annalena Baerbock told reporters after the talks with the FDP.
"The SPD is the election winner after this federal election and therefore it is crucial for us to hold these talks now, but we are talking to all parties," she added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Free Democrats
- Greens
- Germany
- Democrats
- Social
- Annalena Baerbock
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Germany arrests man for shipping equipment for Iran's nuclear programme
FACTBOX-Germany's election and energy/climate policy
Germany sweetens departure of longtime chancellor with marzipan Merkel
The Flight Attendant Season 2: Kaley Cuoco spotted filming for it in Germany
Germany worried about Mali plan for Russian mercenaries