Left Menu

German Greens co-leader says talks with FDP on coalition were good

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 29-09-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 19:25 IST
German Greens co-leader says talks with FDP on coalition were good
  • Country:
  • Germany

The co-leader of Germany's Greens said on Wednesday that preliminary talks with the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) had been good and that the Social Democrats (SPD) were her ecologist party's preferred partner in any three-way coalition.

"We had a good discussion yesterday," Annalena Baerbock told reporters after the talks with the FDP.

"The SPD is the election winner after this federal election and therefore it is crucial for us to hold these talks now, but we are talking to all parties," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
2
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
3
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021