New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DEL48 PB-CHANNI-2NDLD SIDHU Channi speaks to Sidhu, says let's sit and talk Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday reached out to a miffed Navjot Singh Sidhu and offered to resolve issues through talks, a day after the former cricketer resigned as the state Congress chief.

DEL33 PB-LD KEJRIWAL Govt in Punjab reduced to 'tamasha'; remove tainted ministers: Kejriwal Chandigarh: AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the Punjab government has been reduced to a ''tamasha'' and urged new CM Charanjit Singh Channi to immediately remove ''tainted'' ministers from his cabinet.

DES17 PB-CHANNI-ARREARS Punjab to waive pending bills of consumers having power connection of up to 2 kW Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Wednesday waived power bills of those having electricity connection of up to 2 kW, a move that will put a burden of Rs 1,200 crore on the exchequer.

DES29 UP-PRIYANKA Priyanka holds one-on-meet with party leaders in Lucknow to fix UP poll strategy Lucknow: In her ongoing bid to fix a strategy for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday had one-on-one meetings with her party leaders and workers at the UPCC headquarters here.

DES43 UP-BUSINESSMAN-LD PRIYANKA UP Police soft on criminals, brutal with common people: Priyanka Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police is ''soft'' on criminal and ''brutal'' with common people, alleged Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday commenting over the death of a Kanpur businessman after he was allegedly thrashed by policemen.

DES49 UP-LD COUPLE Teenage couple paraded in UP village with faces blackened, footwear garland; 15 arrested Basti (UP): A teenage boy and a girl were paraded with a garland of footwear around their necks and faces blackened for apparently having an affair in a village in Basti district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

DES48 UP-DALIT-PRINCIPAL Dalit students made to queue up separately during mealtime, principal booked Amethi (UP): An FIR was registered against the principal of a government school here Wednesday for allegedly forming a separate queue of Dalit children while serving them midday meal.

DES10 UP-MP BEAT-ARREST UP: 9 Cong workers held for assaulting BJP MP Pratapgarh (UP): Nine Congress workers have been arrested for allegedly assaulting BJP's Pratapgarh MP Sangam Lal Gupta, police said on Wednesday.

DES20 RJ- REET-PROTEST Protest announced against 'irregularities' in REET-2021 Jaipur: Youths affiliated with the Rajasthan Unemployed United Federation will hold a protest Thursday against the alleged irregularities in the recently conducted teachers' eligibility test REET-2021.

DES8 UKD-NADDA BJP will register massive victory in 2022 Uttarakhand polls, says Nadda Dehradun: BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday asserted that the party is all set to notch up a big win in the 2022 assembly election in Uttarakhand on the strength of development works done in the state by the party's double engine government.

DES30 UKD-CONG-GAIRSAIN Cong to make Gairsain Ukd's permanent capital if voted to power Gopeshwar: The Uttarakhand Congress on Wednesday promised to make Gairsain the permanent capital of the state if voted to power in the next assembly elections.

