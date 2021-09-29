Former Goa CM Luizihno Faleiro, 10 others join TMC

In a major blow for the Congress party, Trinamool Congress (TMC) inducted 10 new faces along with former Goa Chief Minister and Congress leader Luizihno Faleiro in the party unit in Goa on Wednesday. Minutes after Faleiro joined the TMC, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took on Twitter and said that it is a matter of great pride for me to welcome former Goa Chief Minister.

"It's a matter of great pride for me to welcome Former Goa CM, 7-time MLA and stalwart Goan leader Shri @luizinhofaleiro to the Trinamool Congress family. Together we will stand up for every Goan, fight divisive forces and work towards ushering in a NEW DAWN for Goa," she said in a tweet. Besides Faleiro, 10 other Goa leaders got inducted in the TMC.

Lavoo Mamledar, a former MLA of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, who was also Deputy SP of Goa Police Services got a place in the party. Yatish Naik, the General Secretary of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee too got a berth in the Trinamool Congress. Vijay Vasudev Poi, who was also the General Secretary of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee and a prominent grassroots leader also made it to TMC.

Mario Pinto De Santana, who was the Secretary of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee also made it here to Trinamool Congress. He had been a sarpanch for 25 years and was also treasurer of Sports Authority Goa and Indian Red Cross (Goa unit). Further, Anand Naik, who resigned as the Secretary of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee made it here. He was a four-time elected member of the party and a two-time sarpanch from Maem village in Goa.

Rabindranath Faleiro, a former Congress State Youth Vice President, who is known to have worked extensively for the marginalised community also got inducted in TMC. Apart from these leaders eight leaders who were previously associated with the Congress party, three new faces have got a berth in the Trinamool Congress.

Shivdas Sonu Naik (also known as N Shivdas), who is an author, poet and the Sahitya Academy Award winner also made it to the party. Rajendra Shivaji Kakodkar, who voices on the economy and environmental issues in Goa are in this party. Antonio Monteiro Clovis Da Costa, President of South Goa Advocates Association made it to TMC. (ANI)

