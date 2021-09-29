AAP's candidate for CM will be pride of Punjab, says Kejriwal

Left Menu

Ahead of Punjab Assembly elections 2022, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the party's Chief Ministerial candidate would be someone Punjab can be proud of.

ANI | Mohali (Punjab) | Updated: 29-09-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 23:19 IST
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of Punjab Assembly elections 2022, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the party's Chief Ministerial candidate would be someone Punjab can be proud of. The AAP leader added that he will hold a detailed press conference on Thursday.

"We've said again and again that we'll give you such a Chief Ministerial face that all of you will be proud, Punjab will be proud. We're holding a detailed press conference tomorrow," said Kejriwal while addressing the media in Mohali on Wednesday. Reacting to the sacrilege case, the Delhi Chief Minister said that the Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi could arrest the perpetrators in the sacrilege case within 24 hours.

"People of Punjab are upset over Bargari (sacrilege) case. Mastermind of the case, I don't need to say who he's, didn't get any punishment so far. Channi Sahab should read Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh's report, he'll find the names. They can be arrested within 24 hrs, " said Kejriwal. Earlier in July, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to investigate sacrilege cases in case of desecration of Sri Guru Granth Sahib by the JMIC Faridkot. (ANI)

