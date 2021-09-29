Left Menu

PTI | Jaitu | Updated: 29-09-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 23:22 IST
Poonia targets Cong over ‘irregularities’ in REET exam
Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Wednesday targeted the Congress government over alleged irregularities in the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) examination.

''State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra in a way accepted that there was an irregularity and someone kicked the interests of the unemployed youth. The Congress government is directly to blame for it,'' Poonia told reporters here.

He also said the BJP may or may not benefit from the conflict within the Congress in Rajasthan but the people of the state have suffered.

He alleged that organised gangs have flourished in the state and the government and its intelligence have failed to put an end to it.

Poonia said development in villages has stalled due to internal conflicts within the state Congress.

He said the issues of farmers, electricity and development will be raised prominently in the upcoming elections.

On the selection of candidates in the by-elections to be held in two assembly seats in Rajasthan, he said the party will go for winnable candidates.

Elections of Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members in Alwar and Dholpur districts of the state will be held in three phases on October 20, October 23 and October 26. The voting for the by-elections to Dhariyavad and Vallabhnagar assembly seats will be held on October 30.

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

