Left Menu

Mizoram: ZPM to field businessman for Tuirial by-poll

Mizorams main opposition party Zoram Peoples Movement ZPM will field businessman Laltlanmawia for the by-poll to Kolasib districts Tuirial assembly seat scheduled on October 30.ZPM president Lalliansawta told PTI that the decision was taken during a high-level meeting on Wednesday. He said that Laltlanmawia, who hails from Kolasib town, has been actively involved in social work and church ministry.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 29-09-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 23:41 IST
Mizoram: ZPM to field businessman for Tuirial by-poll
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram's main opposition party Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) will field businessman Laltlanmawia for the by-poll to Kolasib district's Tuirial assembly seat scheduled on October 30.

ZPM president Lalliansawta told PTI that the decision was taken during a high-level meeting on Wednesday. He said that Laltlanmawia, who hails from Kolasib town, has been actively involved in social work and church ministry. He is a well-known contractor and owns an LPG agency in Kolasib town.

Ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) will field K Laldawngliana, head of a state-run undertaking, while Congress has nominated former MLA Chalrosanga Ralte, who is the brother of Congress Legislature Party leader Zodintluanga Ralte.

The by-poll was necessitated due to the death of ZPM MLA Andrew H Thangliana on August 17. Votes will be counted on November 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
3
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
4
Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021