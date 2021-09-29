Mizoram: ZPM to field businessman for Tuirial by-poll

Mizoram's main opposition party Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) will field businessman Laltlanmawia for the by-poll to Kolasib district's Tuirial assembly seat scheduled on October 30.

ZPM president Lalliansawta told PTI that the decision was taken during a high-level meeting on Wednesday. He said that Laltlanmawia, who hails from Kolasib town, has been actively involved in social work and church ministry. He is a well-known contractor and owns an LPG agency in Kolasib town.

Ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) will field K Laldawngliana, head of a state-run undertaking, while Congress has nominated former MLA Chalrosanga Ralte, who is the brother of Congress Legislature Party leader Zodintluanga Ralte.

The by-poll was necessitated due to the death of ZPM MLA Andrew H Thangliana on August 17. Votes will be counted on November 2.

