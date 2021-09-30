Japan's former education min Matsuno likely to be chief cabinet secretary - NHK

Japan's presumptive next premier, Fumio Kishida, is likely to name former education minister Hirokazu Matsuno as chief cabinet secretary in the new cabinet, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The Asahi newspaper reported earlier on Thursday that Kishida was lining up Koichi Hagiuda, a close ally of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the current education minister, for the post.

