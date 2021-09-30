Japan's former education min Matsuno likely to be chief cabinet secretary - NHK
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 30-09-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 14:58 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japan's presumptive next premier, Fumio Kishida, is likely to name former education minister Hirokazu Matsuno as chief cabinet secretary in the new cabinet, public broadcaster NHK reported.
The Asahi newspaper reported earlier on Thursday that Kishida was lining up Koichi Hagiuda, a close ally of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the current education minister, for the post.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
- Asahi
- Shinzo Abe
- Fumio Kishida
- Kishida
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SoftBank CEO Son says smart robots can revitalise Japan growth, competitiveness
Japan PM Suga calls North Korea's ballistic missile launch 'outrageous'
Seoul says 2 missiles launched by North Korea were ballistic, Japan says they landed outside Japanese economic waters.
Japan LDP’s Ishiba formally announces support for PM contender Kono
Japanese official says he agrees with U.S. that North Korea violated UN resolutions