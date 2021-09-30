Left Menu

Kanpur trader's death: Two officials 'caught' on tape asking kin not to 'pursue' case

Two senior Gorakhpur officials were allegedly caught on tape, apparently asking a Kanpur businessmans family not to pursue his death case. It is not immediately clear whether the video was recorded before or after a murder case was registered in this regard against six policemen.

Two senior Gorakhpur officials were allegedly caught on tape, apparently asking a Kanpur businessman’s family not to pursue his death case. It is not immediately clear whether the video was recorded before or after a murder case was registered in this regard against six policemen. Manish Gupta (36) had died on Monday night allegedly after he was thrashed by some policemen at a hotel in Gorakhpur.

In the video put up by the Uttar Pradesh Congress on its Twitter handle, an officer in a police uniform and another sitting next to him are seen with the kin of the dead businessman.

The officer in police uniform has an IPS badge on his shoulder.

Samajwadi Party's district president Ram Nagina Sahni said they appeared to be District Magistrate Vijay Kiran Anand and SSP Vipin Tada.

It is very disappointing that the two officers are explaining to the family that court cases may go on for years, the SP leader said.

The officer in police uniform is seen assuring that the accused policemen will not wear the uniform until given a clean chit in the case.

The officer is also seen telling the victim's family that they have suspended the policemen and will also talk about their dismissal if they want, to which a woman is heard saying that they do not want anyone's job but justice.

The Congress in a tweet alleged that the state government is working on a policy to ''protect'' criminals instead of ensuring justice in the case.

Police are trying to get the matter resolved by ''offering money and job'', the Congress alleged.

SP leader Sahni said ever since the BJP formed its government in Uttar Pradesh, Gorakhpur has ''become a district of murders''. The government has failed to stop crime and it is busy registering fake cases against leaders of opposition parties, he further alleged.

