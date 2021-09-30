BJP to woo young voters in UP on plank of development, nationalism, Hindutva

By Pragya Kaushika Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has tasked its young brigade to target youth in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh as they will have a crucial role in the upcoming assembly elections.

To take the message of the party to young and first-time voters, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha has already begun its campaign on issues that include nationalism, development and Hindutva. With many political parties using Ayodhya to launch their campaigns, BJYM too has chosen the birthplace of Lord Ram to kickstart its reach out to the voters. A grand temple of Lord Ram is coming up at Ayodhya after the Supreme Court verdict of November 2019.

BJP's youth wing has asked its members to reach out to the young voters and also inform them of the welfare schemes of the central and state government. Uttar Pradesh has a sizeable number of voters in the age group 18 to 39 years.

BJYM chief Tejashvi Surya began his visit to the state from Ayodhya and is slated to address a gathering of youth workers at Ramkatha Park in Ayodhya today evening. "I have come from the land of Hanuman to the land of Bhagwan Shri Ram on my first visit to Uttar Pradesh. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi, BJP is striving towards establishing Ram Rajya in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Surya, MP from Bengaluru, will be addressing the BJYM working committee meeting in Lucknow on October 1 where a strategy to reach out to all eligible young voters will be chalked out and tasks will be delegated. Nearly 12.36 lakh first-time voters were eligible to cast their ballot in the last Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh is set to poll for 403 assembly constituencies early next year. BJP had won 312 seats in the 2017 elections. (ANI)

