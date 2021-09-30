Left Menu

Channi, Sidhu meet: No resolution of differences announced

There was no immediate briefing after the meeting held at the Punjab Bhavan here, two days after Sidhu resigned as the Punjab Congress chief following differences over the appointment of tainted officials and ministers.Channi first left the meeting venue around 6 pm while Sidhu came out about half an hour later.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-09-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 19:25 IST
The suspense over the resolution of issues raised by Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu continued Thursday evening after a two-hour meeting between him and Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi. There was no immediate briefing after the meeting held at the Punjab Bhavan here, two days after Sidhu resigned as the Punjab Congress chief following differences over the appointment of ''tainted'' officials and ministers.

Channi first left the meeting venue around 6 pm while Sidhu came out about half an hour later. No party leader spoke to the media after the meeting concluded. Earlier in the day, Sidhu reached Chandigarh from Patiala to meet Channi.

The meeting came a day after Channi reached out to Sidhu and offered to resolve issues through talks. Just before his meeting with Channi, Sidhu attacked the state's new DGP, alleging that he wrongly indicted two Sikh youths in a desecration case and gave a clean chit to the Badals. Sidhu had resigned as the Punjab Congress chief on Tuesday. His abrupt resignation triggered a fresh turmoil in the party's Punjab unit.

