Left Menu

U.S. Senate's Schumer to bring up House-passed bill raising debt limit as soon as next week

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday he will ask the Senate to consider a House-passed bill raising the nation's debt limit "as early as next week." Senate Republicans have twice this week blocked a bid by President Joe Biden's Democrats to head off a potentially crippling U.S. credit default, as partisan tensions rattled an economy recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 20:18 IST
U.S. Senate's Schumer to bring up House-passed bill raising debt limit as soon as next week

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday he will ask the Senate to consider a House-passed bill raising the nation's debt limit "as early as next week."

Senate Republicans have twice this week blocked a bid by President Joe Biden's Democrats to head off a potentially crippling U.S. credit default, as partisan tensions rattled an economy recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. With federal government funding due to expire on Thursday and borrowing authority set to run out around Oct. 18, Democrats who narrowly control the Senate and the House of Representatives are working to head off twin fiscal disasters -- a debt default and a government shutdown -- while also trying to advance Biden's ambitious legislative agenda.

Republicans say the Democrats should raise the debt ceiling themselves, since they are the majority party, while Democrats say it should be a bipartisan effort. The House on Wednesday approved a measure raising the debt limit through the end of 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
3
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
4
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021