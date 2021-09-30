AIADMK sees red over remark on MGR, asks DMK leader Duraimurugan to mind his tongue

Taking strong exception to ruling DMK's senior leader Duraimurugan's alleged remark that AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran was a ''betrayer,'' the main opposition on Thursday hit back, saying the betrayers were him and his party's late leader M Karunanidhi. Duraimurugan referring to MGR as a ''betrayer'' was akin to devil quoting scripture, AIADMK's top two leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami said adding the DMK leader made such a remark at a meeting of party functionaries at Jolarpet in Tirupathur District on September 28.

Duraimurugan is DMK's general secretary and also the Water Resources Minister.

MGR was instrumental in making Karunanidhi the Chief Minister in 1969 following the death of 'Perarignar Anna,' and describing such a leader as a betrayer is strongly condemnable, they said.

The word Perarignar denotes an erudite scholar and Anna is elder brother, and it is a popular reference to C N Annadurai, the DMK founder and CM from 1967 till his demise in February 1969. MGR was with the DMK till he fell out with Karunanidhi. He launched the AIADMK in 1972.

The AIADMK leaders said Anna held MGR in high esteem and it was their party founder who was behind the DMK capturing power and Karunanidhi becoming the Chief Minister.

It was Karunanidhi who removed MGR from the party for questioning him over party funds is the ''betrayer,'' they alleged.

Panneerselvam and Palaniswami, coordinator and co-coordinator of the party respectively, alleged that Karunanidhi (1924-2018) had betrayed Tamil Nadu over several issues like the Cauvery river water issue, adding it appeared that Duraimurugan has taken up the ''work of betrayal'' following his late leader.

That is the reason behind Duraimurugan's comment, who was nurtured by MGR, they said adding, ''Duraimurugan's remark is the peak of backstabbing.'' MGR a tall leader who had great influence among the people, never betrayed anyone, they said. Quoting Tamil classic Tirukkural on gratitude, they said Duraimurugan should mind his language.

