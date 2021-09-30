Odisha: Pipili by-poll peaceful with moderate turnout

Polling in the politically-sensitive Pipili assembly seat in Odisha's Puri district passed off peacefully on Thursday with moderate voter turnout, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S K Lohani said.

Around 68.40 per cent of the 2.29 lakh voters exercised their franchise till 5 PM, but the final turnout will be released on Friday. A total of 76.37 per cent votes were polled in the assembly elections in 2019, and 77.27 per cent in the 2014 polls.

Polling began at 7 AM and continued till 6 PM.

The by-election was much-awaited as the EC had earlier countermanded or deferred polling thrice due to various reasons. Although the original by-poll was scheduled on April 17, it was countermanded after Congress candidate Ajit Mangaraj succumbed to COVID-19 three days before the polling date. Later, two other dates were also deferred.

The CEO said though there were some initial reports of EVM glitches, the machines were repaired or replaced following which smooth voting took place in all the 348 polling booths.

Voters wore masks, used hand sanitiser and gloves in polling booths which were thoroughly sanitised. Markings were drawn on the ground outside polling centres to ensure social distancing, and vehicles were arranged for the elderly and differently-abled people. Those exhibiting COVID-like symptoms during thermal screening were given chits to come for voting in the final hour.

The administration had set up 20 model polling booths each in Delanga and Pipili blocks, where voters were provided with drinking water and there were even selfie-zones. Around 2,000 fully-vaccinated security personnel were deployed in the constituency that has a history of political violence.

While webcasting was done in 175 of the 201 sensitive booths, video recording arrangements had been made in 12 booths. Twenty-three micro-observers were appointed to monitor the voting process.

The fate of 10 candidates, including the ruling BJD's Rudrapratap Maharathy, Ashrit Pattnaik of the BJP and Congress nominee Bishwokeshan Harichandan Mohapatra, have now been sealed in the EVMs, which along with the VVPATs, were taken to Puri town, where counting will be held on October 3.

The by-election was necessitated following the death of BJD MLA Pradeep Maharathy in October last year.

