Left Menu

Tunisia's Ghannouchi says Parliament is in permanent session, calls on MPs to resume work

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 02-10-2021 00:24 IST | Created: 02-10-2021 00:24 IST
Tunisia's Ghannouchi says Parliament is in permanent session, calls on MPs to resume work
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Tunisia's parliament speaker Rached Ghannouchi said on Friday that the parliament suspended by the president was in permanent session, and called on its members to resume work.

"The office of the Assembly of the Representatives of the People is in permanent session," Ghannouchi, head of the moderate Islamist Ennahda party said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Safe to give COVID-19 shot and flu vaccine at the same time - UK study; Japan's Takeda says 'human error' caused contamination of Moderna vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: Safe to give COVID-19 shot and flu vaccine at the same ...

 Global
3
AlphaSense Raises $180 Million Series C Led by Viking Global and Goldman Sachs, Joined by Morgan Stanley, Citi, Bank of America, Barclays, Wells Fargo, Cowen, AllianceBernstein

AlphaSense Raises $180 Million Series C Led by Viking Global and Goldman Sac...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige to perform at Super Bowl; Drawings by boxing legend Muhammad Ali up for auction and more

Sports News Roundup: Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Bl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021