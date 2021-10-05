Left Menu

Lakhimpur Kheri: SKM demands arrest of Ashish Mishra

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha SKM on Tuesday demanded the arrest of Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.Eight people died and several others were injured in UPs Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday in the bloodiest clash since the farmers protest over the Centres agri laws began last year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 22:52 IST
Lakhimpur Kheri: SKM demands arrest of Ashish Mishra
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Kisanektamorcha)
  • Country:
  • India

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Tuesday demanded the arrest of Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Eight people died and several others were injured in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday in the bloodiest clash since the farmers' protest over the Centre's agri laws began last year. Among them, four were farmers.

In a statement, the SKM alleged that the vehicles of the minister fatally mowed down peaceful protestors who were returning from their protest.

The SKM demanded the immediate arrest of Ashish Mishra and his accomplices.

It claimed that one of the protestors Gurvinder Singh (20) from Mukronya Nanpara died because of a bullet injury. The first post-mortem did not confirm this. However, a repost-mortem will be conducted by a team of doctors from AIIMS, BHU, PGI and a senior forensic doctor in Bahraich, under video recording and in the presence of SKM representatives.

SKM leader Tajinder Virk, who was grievously injured in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, was operated upon with a neuro-surgery procedure after being shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon. He is reported to be out of danger now, the SKM said.

It condemned the detention of farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni by the Uttar Pradesh government.

It has also condemned the attempts of the UP government to prevent people from Punjab to come to Lakhimpur Kheri.

The statement alleged that reports are coming that the UP Police prevented and harassed farmers from other places who wanted to attend the last rites of two youths from Bahraich district killed in Lakhimpur Kheri.

The SKM has demanded that the UP government should stop its "undemocratic behavior" and not take away basic rights of citizens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on board for Blue Origin rocket launch; Astronaut Barbie doll jets off on zero-gravity flight and more

Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited from stolen cells; J&J to seek U.S. FDA authorization of booster shot this week - NYT and more

Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited fr...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after months of delays; Taiwan says it needs to be alert to 'over the top' military activities by China and more

World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after month...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021