Left Menu

Delhi stares at power blackout, power plants supplying electricity facing acute coal shortage: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday cautioned that there could be complete backout in the national capital after two days if power plants supplying electricity to the national capital do not receive an immediate supply of coal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 17:51 IST
Delhi stares at power blackout, power plants supplying electricity facing acute coal shortage: Satyendar Jain
Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday cautioned that there could be complete backout in the national capital after two days if power plants supplying electricity to the national capital do not receive an immediate supply of coal. Speaking to ANI, Jain said, "After two days, there will be a complete blackout in the whole of Delhi, if we do not receive more power supply from the Centre."

This warning came after the Delhi Power Minister held a meeting with the representatives of power distribution companies (discoms) to discuss the "power crisis". "There is an acute shortage of coal in coal-fired power plants across the country, even when production plants aren't running at full capacity. There is only one day's stock left in the plants from which Delhi gets electricity, there is no coal at all. We have a Power Purchase Agreement where they're giving us half of the electricity. We've come to point of rationing," Jain said.

However, he hinted that there is a possibility of politics in the matter. "It appears to be a man-made crisis similar to the oxygen crisis. We have 3.5 times more production capacity than what we require and still, we aren't able to produce power," he said. Appealing to the Centre to transport coal to the national capital, the Delhi Power Minister said, "There is an appeal to the central government to transport coal soon using railway wagons."

In order to resolve the power crisis in Delhi, Jain said that the government is even ready to buy expensive electricity at present. Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also warned that the national capital could face a power crisis.

"I am personally keeping a close watch over the situation. We are trying our best to avoid it," Kejriwal said in a tweet. He also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday claiming that there is a coal shortage situation that has affected the power generation plants supplying power to national capital territory and requested him to intervene in the matter.

"I draw your attention to the prevailing coal shortage situation that is continuing since August/September 21 for the third month in a row, which has affected the power generation from the major Central Generating plans supplying power to NCT of Delhi," said the letter. The letter also mentioned that with the coal stock situation depleting in power generating stations, the dependence on gas stations supplying the power to Delhi increases. But, even the gas station supplying power to Delhi does not have adequate APM gas to run at full capacity, Kejriwal said.

"If the situation continues, it would severely impact the power supply situation in Delhi," said Delhi Chief Minister in the letter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021