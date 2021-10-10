Jammu-based leaders Devender Rana, Slathia quit NC

The National Conference suffered a major setback in Jammu as two prominent leaders Devender Rana and Surjit Singh Slathia resigned from the party on Sunday.

''Dr Farooq Abdullah has received & accepted the resignations of Mr Salathia & Mr Rana. No further action or comment is deemed necessary,'' a National Conference spokesman tweeted.

Rana, who was NC’s provincial president of the Jammu region, had dropped hints over the past few days that he will quit the party.

