Jordanian ministers submit resignation ahead of gov't reshuffle -state media
Jordanian ministers have submitted their resignation ahead of a government reshuffle, state owned al Mamlaka television said on Sunday.
The reshuffle would be the fourth since Bisher al-Khaswaneh became prime minister in October 2020, official sources said.
