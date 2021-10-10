Left Menu

Jordanian ministers submit resignation ahead of gov't reshuffle -state media

Reuters | Amman | Updated: 10-10-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 20:28 IST
Jordanian ministers have submitted their resignation ahead of a government reshuffle, state owned al Mamlaka television said on Sunday.

The reshuffle would be the fourth since Bisher al-Khaswaneh became prime minister in October 2020, official sources said.

