Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Congress organises 'silent demonstration' in J-K Jammu

Congress leaders and workers organised a 'silent demonstration' outside Raj Bhavan in Jammu demanding the dismissal of Ajay Mishra from the post of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, over Lakhimpur Kheri violence. All India Congress Commitee (AICC) incharge of Jammu and Kashmir, Rajani Patil and President of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), Ghulam Ahmad Mir took part in the protest.

"To bring justice to the farmers martyred in Lakhimpur violence @INCJammuKashmir workers along with Rajani Patil, Ghulam Ahmad Mir and under the leadership of senior leaders are observing a silent protest by following Gandhian policies." tweeted the official account of Congress party. The demonstration in Jammu was part of Congress' nationwide silent protest over the matter.

Earlier today, Congress leaders including party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also observed 'maun vrat' (silent protest) at the Gandhi statue near Lucknow's Grand Post Office (GPO) in protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. As many as eight people including four farmers had died in the violence that took place on October 3. Uttar Pradesh police have so far arrested three people including Ashish Mishra, who is the son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni.

"MoS Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra was sent to three-day police remand with conditions," said SP Yadav, Prosecution Advocate today. Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

