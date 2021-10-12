Left Menu

German parties aim to finish exploratory work by Friday - FDP official

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-10-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 18:00 IST
German parties aim to finish exploratory work by Friday - FDP official
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

The three parties that made big gains in Germany's national election aim by Friday to have a basis on which to decide whether to move to full coalition, the Free Democrats' Secretary General Volker Wissing said on Tuesday "We will assess the results of the past few days' discussions and write down what we can do together," Wissing said, adding the parties are now discussing the areas where they are the furthest apart.

The process was "very difficult" and there was no guarantee of an actual decision on Friday, but the discussions were productive, he added. "After past days of talks, I am sure we can come up with an agreement together if we work on it," German Social Democrat's Secretary General Lars Klingbeil said, adding he is optimistic about the next two days of negotiations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021